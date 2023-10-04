Bobby Lashley reveals the real reason why he chose to align with The Street Profits in WWE

Bobby Lashley recently addressed why he decided to align himself with The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown.

Nearly three months ago, Lashley was seen recruiting The Street Profits for a new faction. Over the next few weeks, Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins turned heel and attacked other tag teams, including The O.C., The Brawling Brutes, and LWO.

In a recent interview with 100.7 The Bay, Lashley addressed his alliance with The Street Profits, revealing why he decided to work with the pair:

"Achieving that accolade of winning a WWE Championship was just enormous for my career. I mean nothing can really pop that. So right now, it's just building a legacy and a legacy with some people that I wanna be with and be around. And that was the reason why I picked The Street Profits originally. So, it's not that I'm over. I'm not doing anything," he said. [1:05 - 1:29]

The All Mighty claimed that although he believed he could win the WWE Championship again or capture the Tag Team Titles for the first time in his career, he wanted to help other superstars he felt were deserving:

"I have a lot left in the tank for all of these different areas. But I just wanted to bring some people on that I felt were deserving. And I watched The Street Profits for a while and those guys are extremely talented and they just need the right help maybe, just the allies. In our business allies are very important. And to be an ally for these guys, I think that these guys can just do some incredible things." [1:36 - 2:05]

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will face LWO at WWE Fastlane

Although Bobby Lashley initially announced that he was no longer working with The Street Profits on last Friday's SmackDown, The All Mighty later re-aligned himself with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins after they attacked LWO on the show.

Lashley will now team up with The Street Profits to square off against LWO next Saturday at WWE Fastlane.

Please credit 100.7 The Bay and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

