Bobby Lashley's heartfelt gesture the cameras missed at WrestleMania 37

Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship by beating Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. Although most fans expected The Scottish Warrior to become a 3-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania, it was The All-Mighty who walked away with a decisive win. Lashley became emotional after his win and offered a heartfelt gesture to the fans in attendance.

Bobby Lashley is positioned as a monster heel on RAW. The Dominator won the WWE Championship by decimating The Miz, who had won it via a MITB cash-in on McIntyre. Although Lashley has been dominant for the past year, his match against McIntyre at WrestleMania was his toughest challenge yet.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that after his match with McIntyre, Bobby Lashley bowed to the crowd. Something unexpected from a heel. Essentially, Lashley was overwhelmed by the moment and broke character to thank the fans.

"After his match off-screen, Lashley went to the end zone area of the field and bowed to the crowd."

After his match off-screen, Lashley went to the end zone area of the field and bowed to the crowd. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 11, 2021

Bobby Lashley to continue dominating on RAW

It has been reported that Bobby Lashley's feud with Drew McIntyre may not be over. However, he should be facing a new challenger, once The Scottish Warrior is well and truly out of his way.

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, Lashley spoke to WWE India Now and talked about what the WWE Championship means to him.

"I was getting calls from so many people that I trained with, people that I competed with, friends, family, everyone is just calling me, congratulating me, telling me that I deserved it and all of that made me feel great. It was overwhelming. It was something that it hasn't completely sunk in yet."

Even though Lashley has been a bully on-screen, he is seen as one of the most humble and down-to-earth Superstars on the WWE roster. His gesture after retaining the WWE title at WrestleMania proves just that.