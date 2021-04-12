Top WWE WrestleMania 37 Rumors: Former Champion goes off script, Vince McMahon wants to push top Superstar, Roman Reigns breaks silence, Lashley's next opponent 

Though the build for WrestleMania 37 had fans underwhelmed, the WWE Superstars put on a classic show at WrestleMania 37. The two-night event was filled with intense matches and many memorable moments.

Welcome to the top WrestleMania 37 rumors, where we will talk about the backstage goings on at WrestleMania 37 and why WWE made certain decisions at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This article will take a look at the reaction that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair got after their hard-hitting match, why Bobby Lashley beat Drew McIntyre clean and much more.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest stories coming out of WrestleMania 37:

#5 Montez Ford broke script after Bianca Belair's win at WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair winning the SmackDown Women's Championship after a grueling match with Sasha Banks was an emotional moment not just for Belair, but all the fans in attendance as well. It was also a highly emotional and proud moment for her husband Montez Ford.

Ford rushed out from guerrilla and embraced Belair after her victory in a moment that was captured by fans in attendance. It was also reported by Fightful. They also gave details about the backstage environment after Night One's main-event:

A Fightful Select report revealed that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were greeted with collective applause backstage after their match. WWE personnel and colleagues of Banks and Belair congratulated the superstars on their successful match.

Many critics believed that The EST of WWE was not ready to handle having a main-event match at WrestleMania 37. However, Belair and Banks proved their mettle by delivering one of the best matches at WrestleMania 37.

Look at Sasha Banks struggling to hide her joy while selling at ringside as Bianca Belair celebrated her victory in the ring. The smile says it all.



Amazing. ❤️pic.twitter.com/y8zMmH4LJc — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 11, 2021

Sasha Banks even broke character after losing the match. She couldn't hide her happiness and pride. The Boss could be seen grinning ear to ear while still trying to sell her injuries after the match.

