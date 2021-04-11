What happened backstage after Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks' WrestleMania 37 match revealed - Reports

The first night of WrestleMania 37 ended with a phenomenal main event featuring Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

The EST of WWE won the SmackDown Women's Championship after an action-packed match, and fans and pundits have deservedly praised the performances of both women involved in the historic title clash.

A Fightful Select report revealed that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were greeted with collective applause backstage after their match. WWE personnel and colleagues of Banks and Belair congratulated the superstars on their successful match.

As we reported earlier, Montez Ford also rushed to the ring after the show went off the air to celebrate with his wife.

Sasha Banks may have lost, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion was said to be very 'happy emotional' after returning to the backstage area following the match.

A fan also filmed Sasha Banks' heartwarming post-match reaction at WrestleMania 37. You can check out the footage here.

What's next for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair after WrestleMania 37?

The storyline build-up for the SmackDown Women's title feud did not meet the lofty expectations that fans had when WWE first announced the match for WrestleMania 37.

However, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair forced fans to forget about the lackluster booking and stole the show in front of 25000+ fans at WrestleMania 37.

Sasha Banks' performance in particular has been widely commended in the aftermath of WrestleMania's first night. The Boss is indisputably one of the best in-ring workers in WWE, but her most recent match has led a few people to believe that she may be the greatest of her generation.

During her interview on WWE Watch Along following the championship win, Bianca Belair also spoke highly of Sasha Banks and was ready for a rematch.

WWE officials would also ideally want to capitalize on the momentum and book Banks vs. Belair II as soon as possible. Money in the Bank is the next PPV on WWE's list of events, and the company could have some significant plans for the newly-crowned champion and former title holder.