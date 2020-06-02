Bobby Lashley sends a warning to Drew McIntyre after attacking him on RAW

Bobby Lashley assaulted Drew McIntyre on last night's RAW!

The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Backlash Pay-Per-View is highly anticipated. Over the past couple of months, WWE has done an incredible job of making Lashley look like a force to be reckoned with. Following last night's edition of RAW, the current No.1 contender for the WWE title took to Twitter and warned McIntyre of what's to come at Backlash.

For those of you who missed it, McIntyre was put in a devastating Full Nelson Lock by Lashley following the former's win over MVP.

Bobby Lashley's resurgence on RAW

Bobby Lashley is one of the most talented powerhouses in WWE currently. Despite that, the former Intercontinental Champion hasn't been able to find immense success on the Red Brand since returning in 2018.

Back in 2019, he was a part of an on-and-off stable with Drew McIntyre and King Corbin. However, that didn't do him any favors. Lashley was then sidelined with an injury in the summer. He made his return in September and found himself in a storyline relationship with Lana, initiating a feud with Rusev in the process.

While the feud had fire initially, it cooled down gradually and Lashley found himself spiraling down the card once again. But following his loss against Aleister Black at Wrestlemania 36, the Destroyer has been gaining momentum at a rapid rate. With his recently-formed alliance with MVP adding more mileage to his recent push, it seems that RAW has found a monster heel it has needed for a while.

Lashley is now scheduled to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash in two weeks. The build to their feud has been exceptional so far. Their interactions leave the fans clamoring for more on a weekly basis.

Following a vicious attack by Lashley, expect the Scottish Psychopath to return the favor next week on the go-home episode of RAW before Backlash