"Monday will be Almighty!" - Bobby Lashley sends a message to The Miz ahead of their title clash on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley is all-set to challenge The Miz for his WWE Championship on next week's RAW. The Chief Hurt Officer of The Hurt Business took to Twitter to send a threatening message to the newly crowned WWE Champion.

Lashley posted a photo of himself in the tweet and told The Miz to enjoy his remaining days as the WWE Champion and that the next Monday will be "Almighty".

Lashley previously attempted to lift the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Backlash 2020, in a losing effort.

Bobby Lashley to become a new WWE Champion?

Backstage reports indicate that The Miz is expected to drop the WWE title to Bobby Lashley and have the latter enter WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion to face the former champion, Drew McIntyre.

After successfully defending the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber last Sunday, McIntyre was laid to waste in a brutal assault from Lashley. This allowed The Miz to successfully cash in his Money In The Bank contract on The Scottish Warrior and become a two-time WWE champion.

It was revealed by MVP on this week's RAW that Lashley attacked McIntyre as he and The Hurt Business had made a deal with The Miz. The agreement at Elimination Chamber meant that Lashley would be able to challenge for the WWE Championship on this week's episode.

However, The Miz was not keen on keeping his end of the bargain, and a number one contenders match was made, pitting Lashley against Braun Strowman who came out to challenge The All Mighty for the contender's spot. Lashley would defeat The Monster Among Men later in the night to officially earn the opportunity to face The Miz for the WWE title on next week's show.