Bobby Lashley sends warning ahead of major showdown on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley is full of confidence after arriving at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Lashley warned his rival ahead of their match on WWE SmackDown.

Lashley and the Street Profits are in a heated rivalry with The Final Testament. The feud has been brewing since the new stable's sneak attack at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

As announced by WWE, Lashley will take on Karrion Kross in one-on-one action tonight. Kross and The Final Testament got the upper hand before the Elimination Chamber when the Authors of Pain defeated the Street Profits in an intense tag team match.

In a post on his official X account, Bobby Lashley shared a video of himself arriving at the American Airlines Center in a white Mercedes Benz. Lashley was looking smooth and confident ahead of his match against Karrion Kross.

"All style to finally, once and for all, shut @realKILLERkross up!! Dallas, GET LOUD TONIGHT!!" Lashley wrote.

It's been three months since the two powerhouses collided in a ring. Lashley defeated Kross on the December 8th episode of SmackDown to advance to the semifinals of the WWE United States Title No. 1 Contendership Tournament.

Will Bobby Lashley have a match at WrestleMania 40?

Bobby Lashley was one of the biggest omissions from last year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles. Lashley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but it happened on the WrestleMania go-home edition of WWE SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion was supposed to face Bray Wyatt at the event since they were cooking something up following the 2023 Royal Rumble. However, Wyatt was not cleared to return due to a health issue, and unfortunately passed away back in August.

Lashley appeared at WrestleMania and was given a round of applause after being introduced as the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. Some fans were disappointed that a superstar like Lashley was not booked at the biggest event of the year.

But will The Almighty have a match at this year's WrestleMania? Well, there's a giant superstar who wants revenge on him and gets a rematch in Philly. Omos told the Battlegrounds podcast that he wants to face Lashley at WrestleMania 40.

"Hey, man. I would love that rematch. I need my rematch, Bobby."

The Nigerian Giant lost to Lashley at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas two years ago. Omos dominated the match, but Lashley's experience and grit prevailed in their hard-hitting contest.

