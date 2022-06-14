Booker T says 4-time world champion would've been in the WWE Hall of Fame if not for his "outside antics"

WWE legend Booker T has praised former superstar Alberto Del Rio's ability in the ring and his presence. He feels the Mexican star could've been in the Hall of Fame if not for the latter's controversies outside the ring.

Del Rio won four world titles in WWE, apart from winning the United States title, the Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank. He had two runs with the company, with his second run ending in 2016.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Del Rio for pulling off his character well:

"This is a guy who took the wrestling world by storm when he came into WWE -just his look, his presence. When you saw Alberto del Rio walk in the room, you go, 'Who's that dude right there?' (...) Dude was handsome. He was a big guy, too, and he can perform at a very high level to the point where he became WWE Champion, world champ, four-time world champ, United States Champion, Royal Rumble winner," said the Hall of Famer. [From 52:30 to 53:30]

He further stated that Del Rio would've been a sure-shot inclusion into the Hall of Famer if not for his controversies:

"I don't put too many people on the pedestal as far as being 'really good' - Del Rio was really good. He played his part very, very well as far as this aristocrat, the Mexican with the gold spoon in his mouth - he had all of that. Just the look and feel - he definitely could've been high, high on the list as being a first-ballot Hall of Famer if it wasn't for his outside antics." [From 56:47 to 57:39]

Booker T feels Del Rio could've been one of the "great ones" in the company if not for his issues outside the ring.

Alberto Del Rio recently lobbied to be added to the WWE Hall of Famer

Del Rio recently posted about his accomplishments in WWE and why he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda last year, he noted the same desire and said that the Hall of Fame was his next goal in pro wrestling.

While Del Rio hasn't featured in pro wrestling in recent years, he debuted as a Spanish commentator for UFC earlier this year. Only time will determine if he'll ever get his place in the hallowed halls.

