Booker T believes Current Champion moved up to WWE main roster far too soon 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently discussed Mandy Rose's career rejuvenation in NXT as well as her stints on the main roster.

Rose, who has been with WWE for 7 years, however her time on both RAW and SmackDown never seemed to click. But since July 2021, the 32-year-old has been performing for the company's third brand NXT, where she has revitalized her career.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said the move down to NXT was the correct decision for her to make, considering how lackluster her time on the main roster was.

"I think taking that step back for her, and going back to NXT, it was the right thing to do for her," Booker T added. "It definitely was. Maybe she got the call up too soon. Maybe she just didn't totally feel it properly." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mandy rose says she’s the greatest champion in NXT history Mandy rose says she’s the greatest champion in NXT history 🏆 https://t.co/I8aakPhh8x

Mandy Rose continues to reign as the NXT Women's Champion after she recently defended her title at Halloween Havoc last weekend after defeating Scottish star Alba Fyre.

Booker T hails Mandy Rose as one of the best in the business

As the leader of the NXT Women's division, the head of Toxic Attraction is one of the biggest draws that the promotion's developmental brand has today.

Continuing to speak on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Mandy Rose has turned herself into one of the biggest and best stars in professional wrestling today.

"Mandy Rose man, she stepped up. She stepped up. She's definitely a player man. And when I say she's like the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that. She's come up. And just the looks on her face, her mannerisms, her work ethic, everything is literally on point and you can see her confidence level in ring is like way over the top." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Rose recently made more history as earlier this week she passed the one-year mark as the NXT Women's Champion, firmly establishing herself as one of the brand's most iconic stars.

When do you think Mandy Rose will return to the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes