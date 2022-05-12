"It's unavoidable" - Booker T believes WWE legend fell into a "trap" by becoming an alcoholic

Booker T is well aware of the ugly realities of the wrestling business and what goes on behind the scenes. He recently addressed the topic of disgraced ex-WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny - who was recently involved in a DUI resulting in the death of another person. The six-time world champion Booker T explained how the trap Sunny fell into is something every wrestler faces at some point.

In the case of Tammy Sytch, she had gotten herself into legal trouble in numerous instances. However, the recent arrest could be the last straw, as there have been calls for her to be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame. It's not something that often happens, as Hulk Hogan was the last person to make headlines for his removal from the Hall of Fame. He has since been reinstated.

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained how every wrestler gets into a situation where there is an availability of drugs and alcohol. He further speculated how Sunny might have fallen into that trap:

"When you become a superstar, they'll be coming after you left and right... If you don't know how to manage that and literally stay focused, you're going to fall into that trap. There's going to be a time when the drugs come out. There's going to be a time when a person wants to party all night, drink all night and everything but trust me, everybody I've seen in the business who burn the candle on both ends, they end up in a bad place. And that's what Tammy [Sytch] is going through right now. The thing is, it's unavoidable, but that's what those pitballs that I talk about are." (53:00-54:18)

The legend stated that as a wrestler, one needs to know how to remain focused and avoid getting into the trap mentioned above. Moreover, he prayed for Sytch and hoped she would overcome all the challenges.

"You've got to know how to stay focused if you want to make it through this business, because I hate seeing what she's going through. This is her fifth DUI and this one ended in tragedy, somebody lost their life. And I just say to young people getting in the business... When I look at the mirror and start winking at myself, that's when I got a problem. That's when you know you're a star... You got to know how to do it in moderation... It's never been really fun for me, it's always been a job... I pray for her, and I hope she can come through this," Booker T said. (54:25-55:53)

You can watch the full episode of the Hall of Fame podcast below:

How have things changed since Booker T's era?

A lot of things have changed since Booker T's era. His popularity rose during the late 1990s when there was still a significant emphasis on the "older" ways and what is now viewed as a "toxic locker room culture."

There was also allegedly a heavy reliance on drugs and alcohol, with marijuana being shunned, unlike today. Various reports have suggested that WWE, among other companies, has no issues with marijuana use right now, and there are lesser cases of alcoholism and drug use.

State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit @SAO7FL Our office filed a motion this morning to revoke Tamara Sytch's bond.



Sytch faces several DUI charges in connection to a deadly crash in Ormond Beach in March.



A court date has not yet been set. Our office filed a motion this morning to revoke Tamara Sytch's bond.Sytch faces several DUI charges in connection to a deadly crash in Ormond Beach in March.A court date has not yet been set. https://t.co/58YQOtoO9z

Moreover, major superstars like Jon Moxley and W. Morrissey have been open to the public about their addiction battles with alcohol, encouraging people to seek help. This is perhaps the biggest difference between now and then. Back then, superstars like Sunny could never have been public with their issues and received the same support without being stigmatized.

Booker T's take is perhaps one of the more level-headed ones out there, as he is able to look at it through the lens of somebody who wrestled in the same era as Sunny did. Do let us know your thoughts on the situation.

If you're using these quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Angana Roy