Booker T discusses two shades of the "ring general" of WWE (not Gunther) 

"The Ring General" has become synonymous with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther these days. Hall of Famer Booker T, though, recently used it for another top star of the wrestling business today: Becky Lynch.

The Man has been a consistent performer in WWE, especially in the past two years, producing high-profile contests against the likes of Bianca Belair and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. She even had a solid 42-day reign as NXT Women's Champion in the fall of last year.

Speaking about the Irish star's NXT run on Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker claimed that one can never suspect Lynch if they see her out in the street as someone who would throw down and beat them to a pulp:

"Just to watch her up close and personal as a coach, someone who's not looking at the matches like most people are. I go, 'Wow, she is so freaking good.' She's like Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, man, I am serious," Booker said. "You wouldn't even imagine that watching her walk through the airport, I swear to god. You say, 'Man who's that girl there,' but you would never think that she would whoop your a**."

The former World Heavyweight Champion then spoke about Becky's potential WrestleMania opponent, Rhea Ripley, calling the latter a star. However, the Judgment Day star has not peaked yet, as far as he is concerned, and The Man is a pro:

"They don't come better than Becky Lynch, man. Ripley right now, she's a star, she's a big-time star," he said. "She still hasn't gotten anywhere near her peak, nowhere near it. But Becky, that girl, she's a ring general; she can go out in the ring and perform at the highest level. She's shown me so much over this last year." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Becky Lynch will look to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the eponymous Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, later this month. The bout also marks her first entry inside the Devil's Playground.

Will the WWE Universe call Rhea Ripley "Becky's B*tch" following WrestleMania 40?

On Instagram recently, Lynch claimed that the WWE Universe will call Rhea Ripley "Becky's B*tch" when it's all said and done.

WWE has hinted at the showdown for an entire year and, in the last few weeks, has made it pretty clear that it is a bout worthy of The Show of Shows in April. At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, Lynch made some strong remarks against Ripley, then followed it up with a four-word message on social media.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, The Man further went on to state that the Women's World Champion made the title irrelevant owing to her shenanigans with The Judgment Day.

