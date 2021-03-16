"That's the one thing that holds him back" - Booker T on the one issue that Andrade has in WWE

WWE legend Booker T recently discussed rumors about WWE star Andrade asking for his release from the company. The Hall of Famer said that the RAW star is a special talent, but his inability to cut promos in English is holding him back.

Booker T on his latest Hall of Fame podcast also discussed AEW signing older stars, and said that they should instead look to build younger stars.

Booker T divulged into the Andrade situation, calling him an "extraordinary" talent. The two-time Hall of Famer revealed what Andrade's character is currently missing in WWE.

"I was reading that Andrade asked for his release. WWE, of course, don't want to lose a guy like Andrade. I've said it before, this guy is next level as far as his talent goes. He is special, he is extraordinary. If he worked on his English as much as he worked on his work in the ring, he'd be a star right now. I think that's the one thing that holds him back, not saying that's a negative in a sense. But from trying to make him a mainstream star in America, it's something that, you know, he needs that. I say that because most boxers that came to America and succeeded to that next level, all of those guys learnt English. Just so they can come out and cut a promo, be able to answer questions, and I don't know, the one guy, Julio César Chávez, I think he's the most famous boxer that never thought about speaking English. But when you are 100-0... (laughs)."

Booker T said that a star like Andrade could be a good fit in AEW. The Hall of Famer then went on to speak about Miro, who AEW signed from WWE and spoke about the promise that he showed in WWE.

Andrade's recent WWE release request

A recent report stated that Andrade, who is part of the RAW roster, asked for his release from WWE last week.

It was also reported that WWE rejected his release request, while other reports suggested that the former United States Champion looked "miserable" backstage on RAW.

Andrade has been with WWE since 2015 and has won the NXT Championship and the United States Championship once.

