"Sad day for me" - Booker T praises controversial WWE Executive after being fired from the company

Booker T recently praised a controversial former WWE executive for the impact he had on his career.

WWE has undergone a seismic change at the top of the company as of late. Vince McMahon retired from the promotion after alleged "hush money" payments to former female employees were brought to light.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have replaced Vince as co-CEOs of the promotion. John Laurinaitis served as the Head of Talent Relations for the company from 2004-2012, and then regained his old role once again in 2021. He was recently terminated from the promotion following misconduct allegations.

On the latest edition of the The Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time world champion spoke highly of the former executive. The 57-year-old worked under Laurinaitis' leadership several times throughout his career. Johnny Ace worked with Booker in WCW during his career as well.

"Laurinaitis, I give the dude a whole lot of credit for making me a much better performer, he was very, very instrumental in my career and making me challenge myself to think a whole lot more and to be better. So, yeah man, sad day for me. I'm sad to see Laurinaitis step down. I really am." (H/T to Wrestling Inc)

Booker T on WWE signing Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross returned to the company on last Friday's episode of SmackDown. He arrived with his wife Scarlett Bourdeaux and attacked Drew McIntyre from behind. Scarlett then placed an hourglass on the ring apron in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As of now, Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. Clash at the Castle will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales and will be the promotion's first stadium show in the UK in over 30 years. It will be interesting to see if Karrion factors into the title scene in the weeks leading up to the premium live event.

Booker T praised the star's return on his podcast and admitted that he was surprised AEW didn't sign him. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was also a fan of how the promotion booked Karrion's return. He noted that Kross was immediately put in an important position with a spotlight on him and now all the Superstar has to do is deliver.

