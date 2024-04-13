Booker T reacts to trailblazer 82-year-old legend's recent WWE Hall of Fame induction

Former multi-time world champion Booker T recently shared that the 82-year-old legend's WWE Hall of Fame induction was a landmark moment. The legend being discussed here is Thunderbolt Patterson.

Though not a household name to many fans, the Stamford-based promotion shared a touching video package that chronicled his fight for racial equality and better working conditions for wrestlers in the 1970s.

The New Day members Kofi Kingston, Xavier Wood, and Big E did the honor of inducting Patterson into the 2024 Class of Hall of Fame in Philadelphia. On his Hall of Fame podcast, King Booker opened up about the 82-year-old taking his rightful place in WWE and the industry.

"To see Thunderbolt Patterson actually make that walk, get up out of the wheelchair, make that walk, and say, 'Man, I'm standing up on this stage. 'I'm [going to] show that I still got it.' It was a touching moment for me because Thunderbolt paved the way for me and for guys like me, guys that looked like me. And I know he didn't have it as easy as I did. I know his route was much, much tougher than my route was," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Booker T reveals why Thunderbolt Patterson's WWE Hall of Fame induction was important to him

During the same chat, the former United States Champion shared a personal connection, mentioning that his family attended the same church as Thunderbolt Patterson.

The legendary performer emphasized the impact of Thunderbolt Patterson on his wrestling career.

"For me to actually be sitting there, watching Thunderbolt Patterson, which was one of the reasons, of course, along with Paul Heyman, why I wanted to be at the Hall of Fame. It was definitely an experience for me, to be in the room to be in the room with Thunderbolt Patterson, one of the greatest of all time and one of the greatest to ever do it. One of the brothers that I can say paved the way for me," added the NXT commentator. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Thunderbolt Patterson will go down as one of the pioneers in the history of professional wrestling. His induction into the WWE Hall of Fame was a fitting acknowledgment of his contribution to the business.

