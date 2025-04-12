Booker T smirks at legendary WWE team

Booker T plays a crucial role as a coach to up-and-coming talents on the latest WWE show on A&E Network. In a recent preview video, the Hall of Famer was captured sarcastically laughing at a legendary tag team regarding their major claim.

The Legends & Future Greats (LFG) series features The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and Booker T as mentors/ judges on the show. Each veteran has four young wrestlers on their team as they embark on their journey to become the next WWE Superstars.

Recently, Bubba and D-Von Dudley reunited at the Performance Center for an episode of the LFG show. In a video uploaded by the company, The Dudley Boyz was seen teaching upcoming athletes the importance of tag team wrestling. Bully Ray also claimed that he and D-Von are the most decorated tag team of all time before getting in Booker T's face, who smirked at this claim.

The Master of the Spinaroonie acknowledged The Dudley Boyz' success but asserted that their ECW Tag Team Championship was regional, not world titles. He then highlighted his record of ten World Tag Team Championships alongside his brother, Stevie Ray, to establish their superiority.

"I give The Dudley Boyz their props. They won a lot of titles, but the ECW [tag] championship, those were regional, those weren't world titles. I, on the other hand, 10 World Tag Team Championships with my brother [Stevie Ray]," Booker T said. [From 00:47 to 01:07]

Watch the video below from [00:24] onwards:

Booker T makes a huge offer to former WWE Universal Champion

Goldberg is set to have his retirement match sometime during the summer of 2025. The former Universal Champion also underwent stem cell therapy to repair his shoulders before his final in-ring bout.

On Marcus Buff Bagwell's YouTube channel, both Goldberg and Booker made their appearances. During the conversation, the NXT commentator offered to assist Da Man in training for his return to the ring.

"Hey bro, I got you covered. Seriously, I've got you covered. You want to work? I've got everything you need," said Booker T.

It will be exciting to see which WWE Superstar will be Bill Goldberg's final opponent inside the squared circle.

