Booker T tips 25-year-old for WWE stardom, draws comparison to John Cena

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently explained why he sees John Cena-like qualities in NXT star Lola Vice.

Vice defeated Kelani Jordan on the October 31 episode of NXT Halloween Havoc to win the Women's Breakout Tournament. Although the 25-year-old has only competed in 16 televised matches, she plans to become the best female sports entertainer in history.

During a conversation with Vice on his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T said her attitude reminds him of Cena:

"We were just talking about John Cena, and all of those qualities that you just mentioned, John Cena, he had all of those qualities. One more so than most, they've gotta be able to trust you to be able to get all of that done, and I really feel like you got all the ability." [11:20 – 11:44]

Cena is widely viewed as one of WWE's greatest superstars ever. The wrestler-turned-actor is a 16-time world champion, a record he shares with Ric Flair.

Booker T expects Lola Vice to receive a push

In 2022, Booker T's former Reality of Wrestling student Roxanne Perez won the Women's Breakout Tournament to cement her status as a future star.

Like Perez, Booker T believes Lola Vice is destined to receive more opportunities following her tournament success:

"My brother told me, 'No matter what the job is, you do the job to the best of your ability until whatever next comes along.' That's what I really, really see with Lola Vice. Let me tell you right now, you're definitely about to get the rocket put on you after winning that tournament." [12:01 – 12:17]

Vice competed as a mixed martial artist before joining WWE. Between 2019 and 2021, she won four and lost one of her five fights in Bellator.

