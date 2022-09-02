"Just wishful thinking" - Hall of Famer on Tony Khan's recent comments about WWE

Hall of Famer Booker T feels that Tony Khan was a little too optimistic about AEW potentially working with WWE.

The AEW President has all but ruled out a collaboration with WWE, stating that he hasn't liked the way they've treated him.

Khan said that he was optimistic about working with his arch-rivals after Vince McMahon's exit but doesn't see it happening now.

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T said that the AEW product would not "mesh" with their arch-rivals and that they are two completely different shows and never going to merge.

“As far as Tony Khan being optimistic about them being able to work together, maybe that was just wishful thinking. I just do not think a company like AEW, what they stand for and what they do, is going to mesh with what WWE and what they’re trying to do. Those are two different shows, two totally different planets, and I just don’t think those planets are going to merge together. I just don’t see it,” said Booker T. [H/T WrestlingNews]

A few AEW talents featured in a vignette on RAW to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary earlier this year, while Chris Jericho also appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show last year.

Could a former WWE Superstar quit AEW?

AEW's Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) has reportedly asked for his release from the company a year after joining.

The former NXT Champion is reportedly unhappy at how he has been booked in Tony Khan's company.

ビリー 🌸 #Suzu5Star @SryItsBilly Malakai Black should be the top heel in AEW and I don’t understand how he isn’t.



This man could main event ppv’s for you. Maybe lose 1-2 times a year. He should not be getting pinned in Trio’s matches. He needs to be a feature main Eventer on AEW tv Malakai Black should be the top heel in AEW and I don’t understand how he isn’t.This man could main event ppv’s for you. Maybe lose 1-2 times a year. He should not be getting pinned in Trio’s matches. He needs to be a feature main Eventer on AEW tv https://t.co/PVgf0b1B6y

Former NXT star Bobby Fish could also be on his way out of AEW. Fish's current contract with the company expires soon and reports indicate that he will not be re-signed. Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone recently reported that Khan doesn't see Fish as a singles competitor and there have been creative differences between Fish and AEW.

"[Tony] Khan didn't see the value for the money, and didn't want to match what [Triple H] offered him. Also, he's on [CM] Punk's side of the locker room war. A lot of "creative differences" are being referenced, largely he never saw [Bobby] Fish as a singles potential," said Dr. Chris Featherstone.

It remains to be seen if both stars will leave Khan's company and rejoin their former employers.

Should Malakai Black leave AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

