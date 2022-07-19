"I hope it means..." - Booker T on what he wants to see when WWE moves to TV-14

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see more "compelling stories" if the company moves to the rumored TV-14 format for its shows.

The Stamford-based promotion was recently rumored to move RAW to a TV-14 rating, potentially allowing them the freedom to produce edgier content. However, the change has not been confirmed by WWE as of now.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame show, Booker T said he hopes the new era will see more intriguing stories and legitimacy in the company's programming.

"I think it's everybody that does that leg slap is going to get fired [laughs]. At least, that's what I hope it means. I hope it means we get back to business and go out and start telling some compelling stories. The thing is, I say this because when I was in WCW - and people may think it was a 100 years ago, but it wasn't that long ago - I was watching those guys in WWE go out and fricking fight."

He further expressed his expectations from the potential change in RAW's rating:

"My thing is, when somebody thinks that they can get up off their sofa and whoop my a*s, we've got a problem. When somebody thinks that they can get up off their sofa say, 'Man, I can do that.' We've got a problem. I hope TV-14 means we are going back to business. Guys that can make that roster, guys that can make me feel a certain way. I hope that's what it means," said Booker T. [From 54:05 to 55:15]

Booker T feels that the freedom to use more colorful language alone won't accomplish much when WWE moves to TV-14.

What are the details about WWE switching RAW to TV-14?

✖️A̶N̶I̶K̶E̶T̶✖️ @RatedWrestling_ Roman Reigns about to do more of these as WWE goes TV-14



PG Era is over guys 🥳



Roman Reigns about to do more of these as WWE goes TV-14 PG Era is over guys 🥳https://t.co/PulOGLhxAD

The original report stated that RAW would be moving to TV-14 on July 18, but it was later clarified that the memo to WWE employees was sent prematurely.

There's no news on when the switch to TV-14 will happen, although reports state that it is likely in progress behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that fans should not expect the company to show blood on TV.

It remains to be seen what this potential new era in the company will bring to the fans. However, it's certain that the company is not planning to recreate the Attitude Era again.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far