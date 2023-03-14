A WWE RAW star sent a bold message ahead of this week's episode of the red brand in Providence.

Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match but came up short. The two-time 24/7 Champion also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, but Asuka went on to win it and earn a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. Niven dominated Nikki Cross on last week's edition of RAW and defeated her in less than a minute.

Earlier today, Piper took to Twitter to send a message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. She took a couple of selfies and noted that boots are better for stepping on people.

"Heels are great and all but boots are just so much better for stepping on you. 🥾," tweeted Piper Niven.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix claims Piper Niven is a star

Piper Niven's run on the main roster hasn't been the best so far, but WWE legend Beth Phoenix believes that the 31-year-old could be a star for the company.

The Glamazon recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and praised some of the younger superstars on the roster. Beth claimed that she knew Niven was going to be a star after watching her perform during the Mae Young Classic tournament.

"Piper Niven is somebody that when I saw her in the Mae Young Classic, I just saw the level of athleticism that she was capable of. I was like, 'This girl is a star'. I sound like a broken record here but Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai (IYO SKY), as much as this kills me inside, Rhea Ripley, is a new breed. A new generation. She's just a force of nature," said Beth Phoenix. [48:41 - 49:10]

Piper Niven is not currently booked for a match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Only time will tell if she is able to establish herself as a star and starts appearing more on RAW moving forward.

