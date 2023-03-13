Where is WWE RAW tonight? (March 13, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is scheduled to have some spectacular matches and segments to continue the build-up to WrestleMania. Multiple bouts could be added for the event in April while bolstering the storylines.

The March 13, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will be held in the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. Formerly known as the Dunkin Donuts Center, it is home to the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Providence College Friars of the men's basketball team. The arena spanning 31,000 square feet, has a crowd capacity of 14,000.

Besides holding concerts, circuses, and professional sports, the Amica Mutual Pavilion has also hosted WWE events. The King of the Ring event has been held here five times (1987-91, 1997). Historically, the arena featured the first Backlash Premium Live Event in 2007 and was also the site for the newly dubbed WrestleMania Backlash last year.

The arena was also the spot where Roman Reigns relinquished his Universal Championship due to his leukemia in 2018. The Tribal Chief is not advertised for the upcoming show though.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Providence, Rhode Island.

Venue/Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time.

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in witnessing the WWE RAW action from the arena can book tickets via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $20 - $200, up to a group of eight people.

What to expect from the March 13, 2023, edition of WWE RAW

Major names are confirmed to appear on the red brand tonight. While Brock Lesnar will be face-to-face with Omos to jumpstart the story for WrestleMania 39, Edge will have his say on Finn Balor's challenge from last week. Both are rumored to make it to the 'Mania card.

Speaking of other Judgment Day members, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest will be in action against Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. Formerly rivals, Gargano and Lumis will team up for the first time since losing to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on NXT in November 2021.

The WWE Universe will also witness RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair fight Chelsea Green in a non-title bout. Last week, The EST of WWE was subjected to a beatdown by Green and Carmella, which prompted Asuka to make the save. A similar case could be set for tonight.

'The Drifter' Elias is scheduled to fight Bronson Reed. The former NXT North American Champion told the guitarist last week that it would be his funeral tonight. Reed is the favorite to win with a dominating display.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? twitter.com/reallaknight/s… LA Knight @RealLAKnight EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting https://t.co/uW4LmBdmdD Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw twitter.com/reallaknight/s…

Rumor has it that Cody Rhodes will fight LA Knight on WWE RAW tonight. The American Nightmare's showdown hasn't been officially announced yet.

