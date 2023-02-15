"Bore us to death"- NXT star takes shot at Bron Breakker on social media

WWE NXT star Zoey Stark does not seem happy that the brand's champion Bron Breakker will be appearing on this evening's edition of NXT on USA.

Stark signed with WWE back in 2021 and already has a few accolades under her belt. She is a former one-time NXT Women's tag champion and has regularly appeared on weekly programming for the developmental brand. Her most recent triumph was competing in the 2023 Royal Rumble matchup, where she came out at #13 and lasted nearly 30 minutes before being eliminated by Sonya Deville.

Stark also recently became a heel in NXT, which could explain why she's been so active on social media lately. Today, she took a shot at NXT Champion Bron Breakker and wondered if he was going to bore the WWE Universe to death for his segment on this evening's NXT program on USA.

"To do what? Bore us to death?"

Regardless of how she feels about Breakker, Stark's future looks to be bright.

Bron Breakker recently competed on WWE Main Event

Zoey Stark may not be a Bron Breakker fan, but the higher-ups in WWE are clearly a big fan of the son of Rick Steiner. Breakker has held the NXT Championship for nearly one-year, and recently defended it against Grayson Waller at Takeover Vengeance Day, a man he publicly stated he has zero respect for.

Champion "He would be an absolute disgrace, to be the leader of the NXT brand." #WWENXT Champion @bronbreakkerwwe is not holding back on his #VengeanceDay challenger @GraysonWWE "He would be an absolute disgrace, to be the leader of the NXT brand."#WWENXT Champion @bronbreakkerwwe is not holding back on his #VengeanceDay challenger @GraysonWWE 😳 https://t.co/k8L1Fqnz8B

Breakker won the NXT Championship, his second reign, from Dolph Ziggler on an episode of RAW in April 2022, and received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe. This is a good sign that he might be nearing the end of his NXT tenure. The champ just competed on this week's edition of WWE Main Event, an indication that the company is preparing him for a main roster call-up.

Breakker will still need to drop the title before his departure. Perhaps his appearance tonight will build to his final feud for the yellow-and-black brand. Will you be watching? Sound off in the comments below.

