Brandi Rhodes continues to subtly fan the flames of rumors of a potential in-ring debut in WWE. The former Chief Brand Officer of AEW showed off her latest workout photo.

In her latest Instagram post, Rhodes showcased her impressive physique, adding a caption that alludes to "reinventing" herself:

"It's never too late to reinvent yourself...in every possible way. #strongmama" - Brandi Rhodes, Instagram

The post itself does not specifically mention wrestling. However, it's easy to see how speculative fans can come to the conclusion that this is yet another tease of Rhodes' potential in-ring return.

Speculation about Brandi Rhodes' return to wrestling and WWE debut has been circulating since her husband, Cody Rhodes, returned at WrestleMania 38. Things really picked up this summer when it was reported that Brandi had competed in a few matches at the WWE Performance Center.

An update from Fightful Select last month confirmed that while Rhodes was working out at the Performance Center, she is still a free agent.

Back in July, Brandi Rhodes spoke with Muscle & Fitness, where she claimed that she hasn't decided on which promotion she would like to return to. However, her goal is to compete inside the squared circle once again:

"I’m still training all of the time,” said Rhodes. “People can connect the dots and make of that what they will. I will tell you; I wouldn’t be training and getting beat up (laughs) just for the hell of it, so obviously I do plan to continue my in-ring career. When and where? That is yet to be seen but I hope when it does happen, everybody is happy and proud.” (H/T to Muscle & Fitness)

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Brandi Rhodes' previous on-screen role in WWE and AEW in-ring record

Brandi Rhodes was first introduced to WWE fans in 2011. She first appeared under the ring name "Eden Stiles" in the company's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. When she was released from her developmental contract that same year, she would return to the company in 2013.

She worked as a ring announcer and blogger for the company's website, eventually requesting her release in 2016 . Shortly after, her husband Cody Rhodes did the same.

While in All Elite Wrestling, Brandi Rhodes served as the company's Chief Brand Officer and wrestled occasionally. During her time with the company, Rhodes accumulated a 16-4 record.

While many of her matches occurred on AEW Dark, she participated in notable matches on AEW Dynamite and at events like Fight For the Fallen, All Out, and Bash at the Beach. Brandi and Cody Rhodes would eventually leave All Elite Wrestling in February 2022.

Would you be interested in a Brandi Rhodes in-ring return? Who are the opponents you would like her to face off against? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes