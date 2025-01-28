Brandi Rhodes spotted at RAW; popular WWE star invades family photo backstage

Former WWE ring announcer Brandi Rhodes has been spotted backstage for tonight's episode of RAW. And a popular superstar invaded a Rhodes family photo ahead of the show.

Cody Rhodes recently stated that he would be coming "home" tonight on RAW and took to his Instagram story to share a photo with his family. R-Truth hilariously invaded the family photo and posed alongside The American Nightmare, Brandi Rhodes, and their daughter Liberty as seen in the image below. You can check out The American Nightmare's message on his Instagram story by clicking here.

"Rhodes Family 1/1 in the stands tonight... and @ronkillings1," he wrote.

Trending

Rhodes shares a family photo with R-Truth ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot of Cody Rhodes' Instagram story]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

The 39-year-old had a contract signing with Kevin Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event ahead of their Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble this weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels served as the moderator for the segment and Owens tried to hit him with a Piledriver. The Heartbreak Kid escaped thanks to Rhodes' timely intervention and leveled The Prizefighter with some Sweet Chin Music to the delight of the crowd in San Antonio, Texas.

Bill Apter reacts to Cody Rhodes' confrontation with Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently commented on the contract signing between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes over the weekend and claimed it was an incredible segment.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Apter noted that Rhodes and Owens appeared to despise each other. The legend added that Shawn Michaels getting involved with his signature finisher was a classic moment as well.

"An incredible segment where Cody Rhodes was so furious. I mean, you could really feel it from him and so was Kevin Owens. The two of them seemed like they were shooting on each other. To see Shawn Michaels come back and use his Sweet Chin Music was a classic moment. I'm looking forward to their Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. I still believe Cody that will retain or it will become a held-up situation where each of them will grab one of the belts and fall down from the ladder at the same time. Man, that would be great," Apter said.

Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens last month at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat the 40-year-old again at Royal Rumble 2025 this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback