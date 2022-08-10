Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) sends a heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman aka Adam Scherr, has taken to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss on her birthday.

Strowman and Bliss have worked together on many occasions during their time in WWE. They teamed up together for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge tournament in 2018. The two couldn't win the tournament but they were the most popular mixed tag team. Team Little Big, as they called themselves, became a huge hit among fans who loved the amazing dynamics between the duo.

Strowman shared a picture of himself on his Instagram story with Bliss during the latter's wedding earlier this year. He wished her a happy birthday while calling her "one of the best humans on this earth".

"Happiest of bdays to one of the best humans on this earth!!!! @alexa_bliss_wwe," Braun wrote in his Instagram story.

A screenshot of Strowman's Instagram Story

Alexa Bliss was also heavily involved during the feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, where she even appeared as Sister Abigail during their match at "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" in 2020.

Alexa Bliss recently made her intentions clear to come back into the title picture

Former 3-time RAW Women's Champion and 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been away from the title picture for quite some time now. However, she made it clear at SummerSlam in a backstage interview that she is coming back to reclaim her throne and become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Twisted and spiteful. | NOT @AlexaBliss_WWE. @AnnihilatesHope What’s next for I, Alexa Bliss, is becoming a four-time RAW women’s champion and reclaiming my throne. .



Bianca, you went to war against Becky and retained the championship! For that, I congratulate you but with that chapter closed, let me remind you that I’m next in line.



— What’s next for I, Alexa Bliss, is becoming a four-time RAW women’s champion and reclaiming my throne. .Bianca, you went to war against Becky and retained the championship! For that, I congratulate you but with that chapter closed, let me remind you that I’m next in line. — https://t.co/Z6tV5nLPht

However, she has formed an alliance with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair alongside Asuka and the trio will face a common enemy - Bayley and her newly-debuted faction of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The two teams are set to compete in a six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK.

Would you like to see a Team Little Big reunion in WWE?

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE bring back the Mixed Match Challenge? Yes No 31 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali