Braun Strowman breaks his silence following reports of a concussion

Braun Strowman has given an update on his recovery following reports of a concussion from his match on SmackDown last Friday.

Strowman has been primarily a tag team wrestler since returning to WWE in September. He formed a tag team with Ricochet and they had been gaining momentum since a show-stealing performance at WrestleMania 39.

They faced off against The Viking Raiders on Friday and emerged victorious. However, Strowman suffered a concussion at some point in the match, as first reported by Mike Johnson of PW Insider. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer confirmed the report, with Strowman being pulled from the weekend's house shows.

The 39-year-old superstar broke his silence about the injury on Twitter. He thanked everyone who messaged him after news of his concussion was released. He's on his way to recovery, but has no timetable for his return.

"Thank you to everyone that has reached out," Strowman tweeted. "I am doing much better. Hate missing work. Sorry to everyone over the weekend that was looking forward to me performing. We are taking every proper step to make sure I recover to 100%."

Braun Strowman was released by WWE on June 2, 2021 as part of the COVID-19 layoffs. He worked on the independent circuit for about a year before returning to WWE last September.

No timetable for Braun Strowman's return

According to Wrestling Inc., there's no timetable for Braun Strowman's return from a concussion. This kind of injury is unpredictable and will depend on several factors. Some return quickly from concussions while others take months to recover.

Strowman has been relatively injury-free in his two runs in WWE. If the concussion is severe, it will be the first major injury of his career. Nevertheless, his injury was serious enough to get him pulled from the road following SmackDown.

He'll be under the company's concussion protocol and will need to pass tests before getting cleared to return.

Strowman's absence could open up opportunities for Ricochet following the WWE Draft. There's also the possibility that they could split due to the draft, but the team has momentum and might challenge for the Tag Team Titles in the future.

