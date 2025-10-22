Braun Strowman breaks silence on real-life issue with WWE legend Paul Heyman

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently talked about his real-life issue with Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. The two made some surprising comments about each other on social media.

Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel 2025, Paul Heyman talked about how The Vision destroyed the OTC at Clash in Paris. The Oracle claimed that he had never seen someone attack Reigns the way Reed and Bron Breakker did in France.

Heyman's comments did not sit well with Braun Strowman, and he took to X/Twitter to highlight that he did something similar to Roman during their rivalry. The Monster of All Monsters also took a shot at Heyman, calling him "Oswald Cobblepot." The WWE Hall of Famer later replied to Braun, claiming that he didn't know the star was even alive and believed no one cared about him anymore.

In a recent interview on TMZ's Inside The Ring, Braun Strowman broke his silence on his social media beef with Paul Heyman. The former WWE Universal Champion jokingly claimed that his tweet was never directed at Heyman, and he was not sure why the legend was coming after him on X.

"I keep getting this tweeting with Paul Heyman. I never even talked about Paul or acknowledged Paul. I don’t know why he got so upset and came at me (…) Especially because he gets to see my face every commercial break on SmackDown, and let’s be for real, if anybody knows about me having a show about ordering everything on the menu, you think Paul would know," he said.

Strowman added that his comments weren't intentional, before saying that Paul Heyman was "just sensitive" and he probably missed him in WWE.

"I have no idea [why Heyman wrote what he did about me]. I guess I struck a nerve or something. I don’t know. I didn’t deliberately, intentionally mean to talk to him or any of that stuff. I don’t know what’s going on, and maybe he’s just sensitive or something, or maybe he misses me. That’s probably what it is. I think the ratings are struggling a little bit, and they realize that when The Monster’s on TV, he draws ratings, so who knows?" he added.

Check out the interview below.

Braun Strowman talked about WWE return rumors

Multiple recent reports suggest that Braun Strowman could return to WWE in the near future. However, during his interview on the In The Kliq podcast, The Montser of All Monsters debunked the rumors, asking fans not to believe in the reports.

Strowman also highlighted that he was busy with his acting career and would feature in four different movies next year.

"Don’t believe the stuff you hear on these dirt sheets, because none of them are true. You’ll see me when I feel like letting you see me when it comes to that. But I’m really focused right now on the food space. I’ve got four movies that I’m attached to next year. I’m in talks with four or five other television shows."

It remains to be seen what former WWE star Braun Strowman has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

