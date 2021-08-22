"Fight me"- Braun Strowman challenges WWE Superstar in first-time-ever match

Braun Strowman put up a story shortly after Damian Priest's United States title win at SummerSlam and challenged him to a fight.

It looks like the former WWE Superstar was keeping a close eye on the United States title match that took place at the 2021 SummerSlam event. After Damian Priest defeated Sheamus to win the prestigious belt, Strowman mentioned the same in one of his Instagram stories and sent a message to the brand-new champion. It should be noted that these two men have never faced off in a singles match before.

Braun Strowman wants to fight Damian Priest

Braun Strowman was recently let go by WWE

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

In a decision that left a lot of fans scratching their heads, WWE released Braun Strowman a while ago. He was the Universal Champion recently and no one would have anticipated that The Monster Among Men would be let go any time soon.

Strowman won the belt by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year. Here's what Strowman thought about his reign as champion:

"You never know what’s going to happen in WWE. That’s one of my favorite things about the job that keeps you on your toes. Opportunity blew the door off the hinges for me at that moment. It was a little more difficult than I think in normal times; [having] no crowd and being under the microscope without being able to hide behind the cheers or the boos and the animation of the audience, I feel like we all had to step our level of performance up. I put my head down and went to work," revealed Strowman.

Strowman has been posting a lot of stuff on his official Instagram handle ever since his WWE release. He is also working on his physique and recently achieved an impressive goal.

Amidst rumors about WWE wanting Braun Strowman back and his willingness to fight the new United States Champion, one wonders if Strowman is on his way back to WWE.

