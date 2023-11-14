Braun Strowman has interesting reaction to fan tribute to Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW star Braun Strowman has reacted to a tribute to Bray Wyatt on social media.

Strowman is currently out of action after undergoing neck fusion surgery earlier this year. The Monster of All Monsters was in a tag team with Ricochet, and the crowd was starting to get behind the duo before Strowman had to step away.

The account "Teamnbt" on Instagram shared a video of Lake Norman Wrestling honoring The Wyatt Family. It was also noted that Lake Norman Wrestling will be paying tribute to Wyatt and Braun Strowman on November 15 with a special entrance ahead of their season opener.

"Be sure to come out to Lake Norman High School this Wednesday November 15th as we pay a Special Tribute to @wwe @adamscherr99 Bray Wyatt with an entrance you wont forget. The lake welcomes Mallard Creek and Fred T Ford for the home opener of the season."

Braun Strowman took to his Instagram story to react to the upcoming tribute and wished Lake Norman Wrestling well in their upcoming season.

"Run!!!!!! Go get um!!!!!" he wrote.

Strowman reacts to tribute on Instagram.

Former WWE star EC3 opens up about Bray Wyatt's creativity

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently discussed Bray Wyatt's creativity and revealed that he had a hidden talent.

Bray Wyatt passed away at just 36 years old in August. He was regarded as one of the most creative minds in the wrestling industry but also had a hidden talent that not too many people knew about.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 disclosed that The Eater of Worlds was also a gifted painter. He stated that his wife, former ring announcer JoJo Offerman, could someday show his work in an art gallery as a way to celebrate Wyatt.

"There was an idea from his wife like, 'Someday, I wanna do an art gallery of his work.' I'm like, 'I wanna help. I think that's the most awesome thing we could do, and that could also substitute into something where we can all get together and celebrate him as a person," said EC3. [1:34 - 2:10]

You can check out the full video below:

Braun Strowman and Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE, were present for WWE's tribute to Bray Wyatt following his passing. Their other former stablemate, Luke Harper (Jon Huber/Brodie Lee), also tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of 41.

