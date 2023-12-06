Braun Strowman names the dream WWE opponent he never faced (Exclusive)

From Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman has faced several top WWE Superstars over the last decade. In an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters named Andre the Giant as the one legendary wrestler he wishes he could have faced.

Andre the Giant was one of wrestling's star attractions in the 1970s and 1980s. The highlight of the Frenchman's career came in 1987 when he faced Hulk Hogan in the WrestleMania 3 main event.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman immediately mentioned the seven-foot-four icon when asked about dream opponents:

"Andre the Giant, without a doubt. Since day one, any time I've ever been asked a question like that, it's Andre because he is sports entertainment. He is WWE. We are not where we are in this industry without that man and what he did for this business." [2:50 – 3:02]

Watch the video above to hear Strowman explain why former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt was so special on the microphone.

Braun Strowman answers quickfire WWE questions

Although he only became a wrestler in 2013, Braun Strowman's association with the larger-than-life industry goes back to his days as a young fan.

The former Wyatt Family member responded with the aforementioned WrestleMania 3 match when asked to reveal an early wrestling memory:

"Andre the Giant getting bodyslammed by Hulk Hogan," Strowman said. [0:52 – 0:54]

Strowman referenced Hogan again when asked to name the first wrestler that stood out to him. He also named The Wyatt Family as the greatest wrestling team of all time.

The 40-year-old added that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was his first wrestling crush:

"That's a tough one," Strowman said. "There's a lot. Probably Trish Stratus when I was in high school, like so many other young boys." [1:13 – 1:20]

In the same interview, Strowman revealed which WWE star has the potential to become a world champion one day.

How would you have booked Andre the Giant vs. Braun Strowman? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday, WWE NXT every Wednesday and WWE SmackDown every Saturday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the home to WWE programming in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.