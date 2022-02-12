Braun Strowman reacts to heartfelt Wyatt Family tribute

Braun Strowman (real name — Adam Scherr) recently took to Twitter and highlighted a fan's digital art tribute to The Wyatt Family.

Back in 2015, Strowman debuted on WWE's main roster as part of the said group led by Bray Wyatt. While there were temporary members throughout the faction's existence, other notable names included Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

Not too long ago, Nicolle Fallucca — a passionate Wyatt Family fan — tweeted out a video that showcased her art with the following voiceover:

"I will say this, we didn't deserve them [The Wyatt Family]. They resurrected my love for wrestling again. They were genuinely loved and respected. They made a believer out of me, and I am forever grateful to know these four awesome men. So I wanted to draw something that symbolizes them being an unstoppable force. As long as the fireflies light their way, wherever they go, this family will live on for all eternity and [in] the memory of Brodie Lee." [0:10-0:43]

Check out the tribute and Strowman's reaction to it below:

While The Wyatt Family disbanded a few years ago in WWE, its core members are no longer part of the company. Wyatt and Strowman were the most recent names to receive their releases.

Luke Harper, who later had a stint in AEW as Brodie Lee, died on December 26, 2020, at the age of 41.

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan recently reunited in a tag team match

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan — now performing as Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard, respectively — reunited during a Northeast Wrestling show last month.

At NEW Wrestlefest XXVI, the duo fought Bully Ray (f.k.a. Bubba Ray Dudley) and nZo (f.k.a. Enzo Amore) in a tag team showdown. The Wyatt Family allies emerged victorious from that encounter, which interestingly marked the first time Ray and nZo had teamed up.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt (real name — Windham Rotunda) is yet to make his professional wrestling return since being released by WWE last year. The 34-year-old is busy working on a horror movie at the moment.

