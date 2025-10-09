Braun Strowman responds to Paul Heyman's "you're still alive" dig

Paul Heyman took a dig at former WWE star Braun Strowman on social media. The former Universal Champion clapped back at his former colleague with an interesting reply.On a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Heyman claimed that Bronson Reed would beat up Roman Reigns so bad that he would be helped out of the ring on a stretcher. This was called out by Strowman, who got the better of Reigns several years back and sent him packing in a stretcher.On X, Strowman reacted to Heyman's post on X, where The Oracle claimed he was actually shocked to see the former Universal Champion was alive.&quot;Morning Paul, Thank you for such a thoughtful, kind, caring note but I’ve been quite busy and just getting started. Why don’t you tune in to #EverythingOnTheMenu premiering 10/24 on @usanetwork following @wwe #Smackdown.&quot; wrote Strowman.Check out Strowman's post on X:Bill Apter believes Paul Heyman will betray Seth Rollins at WWE Crown JewelBill Apter believes Paul Heyman will betray Seth Rollins at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Rollins will face Cody Rhodes in a Champion vs. Champion.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Apter predicted that Heyman's plan would backfire and would end up costing his Vision stablemate. He said:&quot;I didn't think it was rushed at all. It made me wonder what Paul E.'s involvement will be in that match, and I think whatever they're planning with Paul E. is going to decisively have Seth Rollins lose that match. It's gonna backfire,&quot; WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will be a huge event for The Vision. Faction leader Seth Rollins will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship. Rollins' stablemate, Bronson Reed, will face Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. This will be a rematch of their match at Clash in Paris.