Braun Strowman seen singing karaoke during WWE hiatus

Braun Strowman has been seen singing karaoke during his WWE hiatus.

The 40-year-old was released in 2021 but made his return to the promotion the following year. He is currently out of action with an injury and hasn't competed in a match since the May 1st edition of WWE RAW. Strowman's injury caused him to go through level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae, and he was cleared to begin training again in June.

Strowman has been keeping busy during his time away from the company. The former Universal Champion uploaded a video today of himself and his brother singing karaoke in Orlando. Strowman performed the song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" by Charlie Daniels, as seen in the video below.

WWE RAW star Ricochet provides injury update on Braun Strowman

Ricochet recently disclosed that he is looking forward to Braun Strowman's return from injury.

The former Intercontinental Champion spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media ahead of SummerSlam and claimed that his tag team partner was doing great. Ricochet added that the duo had something good going and couldn't wait for the big man to return.

“He’s doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner. I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait for him to get back. He’s doing great.” [00:09 - 00:51]

Braun Strowman has held the tag titles twice in his career, once with Seth Rollins and another time with the son of referee John Cone, Nicholas. He selected Nicholas Cone out of the crowd, and the duo defeated The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) at WWE WrestleMania 34 to become champions.

Only time will tell if Strowman and Ricochet will reunite and capture their first titles as a team down the line.

