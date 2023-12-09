Braun Strowman sends bold message ahead of SmackDown

Braun Strowman has delivered a bold message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's edition of the blue brand is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. RAW star Cody Rhodes is scheduled to make an appearance tonight on SmackDown. The tournament to determine Logan Paul's next challenger for the United States Championship is set to begin tonight, and CM Punk will be making his first appearance on SmackDown since 2014.

The Monster of All Monsters has been out of action for months due to a neck injury. Strowman recently underwent neck fusion surgery and is currently on the road to recovery. Braun Strowman has not competed in a match since the May 1 edition of WWE RAW.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Strowman took to his Instagram Story to share a motivational message. Strowman noted that he had just gotten off of a 20-hour flight, but was already back in the gym. The 40-year-old added that you cannot make a comeback without putting in the work.

"20-hour flight right to the gym. You don't make a comeback taking days off!!!" he wrote.

Braun Strowman sends bold message on Instagram

Braun Strowman reveals what set Bray Wyatt apart in WWE

Braun Strowman recently spoke about Bray Wyatt, and what set him apart from the rest of the WWE Superstars.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August at just 36 years old. Wyatt had established a loyal fanbase over the years, and his untimely death rocked the wrestling world earlier this year.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Strowman spoke about his former stablemate in The Wyatt Family and his promo skills. Strowman praised Wyatt's character work, and noted that it set him apart from other superstars.

"Bray Wyatt was, in my opinion, the epitome of talking on a microphone. His character work, being able to go in and out of all these multiple characters, see his facial expressions change, hear his voice change." [3:55 – 4:07]

Braun Strowman was involved in a popular tag team with Ricochet when he went down with an injury. It will be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion decides to reunite with Ricochet when he is cleared to return to WWE down the line.

