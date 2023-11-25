Braun Strowman shares emotional update amid WWE hiatus

Braun Strowman has shared an emotional update on social media amid his hiatus from WWE.

The big man was released from WWE in 2021 and went on to join EC3 in the Control Your Narrative promotion. However, Strowman returned to the company in 2022 on the September 5 episode of RAW and got a great reaction from the crowd.

The Monster of All Monsters was involved in a popular tag team with Ricochet when he went down with an injury. The 40-year-old recently underwent successful neck fusion surgery, and it remains unknown when he will return to the squared circle.

Strowman took to social media today to send an emotional message to his friend who passed away a decade ago. He noted that his friend helped during his days as a Strongman competitor and added that he hoped all of his heavenly brothers had a great Thanksgiving together.

Braun Strowman praises WWE star for his athleticism

Braun Strowman had some high praise for his tag team partner ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman complimented Ricochet and claimed nobody else can do what he does in the ring. Braun Strowman added that there is nobody close to himself when it comes to executing power moves in WWE.

"But in all seriousness, the certain things to be able to lean on the characters and vice-versa, back and forth, and that's what makes for such good TV because that aspect of having him, the most athletic, hands down, acrobatical, you name it, this guy can do better than anyone on the planet. And let's be real, when you come to power moves, there's nobody that even comes into the conversation of The Monster Among Men," added Braun Strowman. [2:03 - 2:49]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Braun Strowman has proven to be a dominant singles star in the promotion, but his pairing with Ricochet made for a very entertaining tag team. The unlikely duo didn't get to team together for too long before Strowman's injury.

It will be interesting to see when the big man will be able to return to the ring and what WWE has planned for him when that time comes.

Would you like to see Strowman reunite with Ricochet or return to being a singles competitor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.