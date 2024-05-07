Braun Strowman shows off new look following WWE RAW

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE and still has to compete inside the squared circle. The Monster Among Men recently showed off his new look on social media following last night's edition of WWE RAW in Hartford, Connecticut.

The former Universal Champion was out of action since last May before his recent return to the red brand. Strowman underwent successful neck fusion surgery and missed a substantial amount of time before being selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft.

The former Wyatt Family member took to his official Instagram account today to show off his new hairstyle and you can check out his post by clicking here.

Strowman shows off his new hairstyle on Instagram.

He appeared on last week's show after Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes supplied Logan Paul with his Super Bowl rings to use as a weapon. The United States Champion accidentally hit JD McDonagh and Strowman showed up to deal with the rest of The Judgment Day. He got in Mahomes' face as well during the segment.

Braun Strowman reveals he wants to see WWE RAW star become champion

WWE veteran Braun Strowman recently named a RAW star that he would like to see become World Champion in the company.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta last year in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 40-year-old named Chad Gable as someone he hopes to see capture a major title.

Chad Gable will be competing in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this month and delivered a message to Sami Zayn earlier today.

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're going to say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it," said Strowman. [From 04:36 - 05:06]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ricochet and Strowman were a popular tag team last year before the big man was forced to miss time due to injury. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the former Universal Champion moving forward.

