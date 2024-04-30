Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi reacts to WWE star Braun Strowman confronting Chiefs QB on Monday Night RAW

Patrick Mahomes has had a wonderful season so far — from winning the Super Bowl 58 to being named TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2024. Add a WWE Raw appearance to the list.

On Monday night RAW, Mahomes made a special visit to Spirit Center, Kansas City. He was joined by his Chiefs teammates Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. Mahomes aided United States Champion Logan Paul and even gave him his three Super Bowl rings to knock out Jey USO.

While Logan Paul, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh were fighting Jey USO, WWE superstar Braun Strowman surprised the crew. In the process, Mahomes caught his attention.

Strowman confronted Mahomes on siding with Logan Paul and the two of them were involved in a heated conversation. While Humphrey and Smith stood up to Strowman, it was Jey USO who intervened to break up the two and calmed them down before things went physical.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi was quick to notice this and posted on X:

"Well well well.. hmmm."

"Don’t go barkin up the wrong tree!," Creed Humphrey warned Strowman on X.

"QB1 is off limits," Trey Smith posted on X.

Randi Mahomes beams in pride at Patrick Mahomes' charity event

Last week in Las Vegas, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hosted a golf and charity gala for his "15 and Mahomies" foundation. Among the people who attended the event in Bellagio were Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Randi Mahomes was also present at the event. She took to Instagram to post how proud she was of Patrick.

"So proud of you ALWAYS," she wrote.

The 15 and Mahomies foundation was started by Mahomes in 2019 as a way to give back to the local community. The foundation is "dedicated to improving the lives of children."

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany was also present at the event. She thanked everyone for attending the gala and supporting the cause.

"Last night was Epic..if you were there, THANK YOU! We could not do this without all of our communities we are apart of and all the people that choose to support @15andmahomies," she wrote on Instagram.

She shared few highlights and pictures from the event.