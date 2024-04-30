WATCH: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes makes special WWE RAW appearance alongside Logan Paul and Speed

Patrick Mahomes just keeps adding to his off-field clout.

The reigning, defending three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP has been able to parlay his on-field successes into a variety of sponsorships, endorsements, and crossovers. On Monday, he was a visible presence on WWE Raw at Sprint Center, Kansas City.

First, he greeted United States Champion Logan Paul, YouTuber/rapper Speed, and the Judgment Day stable comprising World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh (the fifth member, former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, is out with a shoulder injury).

Afterward, he made his way to the audience, which Paul made sure to point out when he and Speed came onstage to announce the Round 2 picks for Day 2 of the WWE Draft.

Raw is scheduled to move to Netflix in 2025 - the same platform that aired the docuseries Quarterback starring Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

KC Royals GM wants Patrick Mahomes at spring training

Everyone knows Patrick Mahomes for his prowess on the gridiron, but quite a good number may not know that he was once also a good baseball player.

Back when he was in high school, he was a star pitcher at Whitehouse High School in Texas, having inherited his father Patrick Sr.'s talent at the mound. And even after choosing to permanently pursue football, he still plays the occasional baseball game.

Recently, he revealed in his TIME 100 interview that he had talked to the Kansas City Royals, which he partially owns, about doing spring training:

“…I’m not opposed to that. I’ll get it approved by the Chiefs and everything like that. But maybe one of these years I go out there and see what I got. See if I can still hit the ball or pitch or whatever that is. Maybe not in the games, but I can at least practice with them.”

One person who supports the idea is JJ Picollo, general manager of the two-time World Series champions. He told the Kansas City Star:

"we’d love to have him come. He’s welcome anytime. He’s part owner of the team, he can do whatever he wants."

“Problem is when we’re in spring training, he’s out celebrating Super Bowls. The timing doesn’t always match up. It would be neat, though. It would be neat to have him. We would love that.”

The Royals currently sit second in the AL Central at 17-12. They are trailing the Toronto Blue Jays 5-6 on the road.