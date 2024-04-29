Patrick Mahomes hosted a golf classic and charity gala for his foundation, "15 and the Mahomies," this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event, which took place at the Bellagio, was attended by Mahomes' teammates, family and friends, which included Taylor Swift.

After the event, Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mother, shared how proud she was of his charitable work, via a post on her Instagram story:

"So proud of you ALWAYS."

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback started his foundation five years ago in order to give back to kids in the local community. The foundation has given much-needed funds to organizations that help children in the Kansas City metro area.

This was the fourth annual golf classic and charity gala that the "15 and the Mahomies" foundation hosted. Patrick Mahomes has made a commitment to help children in all aspects of daily life from education to sports and even nutrition.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany thanked everyone who support their charity gala

Brittany Mahomes shared how thankful she was for all of the support for the "15 and the Mahomies" charity events that took place over the weekend. Brittany shared a few photos of herself and her husband on the red carpet.

She said that it's because of everyone's generous help that the foundation has been able to help so many.

"Last night was Epic..if you were there, THANK YOU! We could not do this without all of our communities we are apart of and all the people that choose to support @15andmahomies."

While Patrick Mahomes didn't announce the official amount that was raised at the event, there was one moment that helped raise at least $80,000 for the foundation.

Mahomes' Chiefs teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, walked up on stage and announced to the crowd that Taylor Swift, who was in attendance, was donating four tickets to her record-breaking "The Eras Tour."

The bidding for the tickets began at $5,000 and were sold to an unknown bidder for $80,000.