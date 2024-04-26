Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany dons glamorous halterneck top as power couple attends Time 100 Gala 

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were the talk of the town after their appearance at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The power couple flew out from Kansas City for the honor, posing for the cameras in stylish outfits.

Patrick Mahomes, who won his second straight Super Bowl, was one of six athletes named on the list of most influential people in 2024.

Brittany chose to wear a sparkly halterneck top, pairing it with a full-length black skirt. The crop top appeared to be Zahara from Stitched worth $355, according to the lifestyle brand's website. The skirt is apparently from the same brand, worth $465.

The Kansas City Chiefs QB wore a black suit, complementing Brittany's outfit perfectly.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany at the Time 100 Gala (From:@brittanylynne IG)

Their friends, including Travis Kelce, Tavia Hunt and Paige Buchele, hyped them up in the comments section.

"Servinggggg loooooksssss," Buechele wrote.

Before the Gala, the two of them jetted off to celebrate their friend's birthday.

Patrick Mahomes on GOAT debate, retirement and family

During his Time interview, Mahomes spoke about his family commitments and retirement. The QB, who is gearing up for a three-peat, has been mentioned in the same breath as legends Tom Brady and Joe Montana, but he insisted he is nowhere near GOAT status.

“You have to build a consistency of a career,” Mahomes said. “I’ve had a great run. But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis... That’s something I’ll talk about when I’m done playing."

He added that he would love to have a career as long as Brady's but he didn't want it to come at the cost of family.

I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old. That would mean missing plenty of youth sporting events and other commitments," Mahomes said.

“I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go.”