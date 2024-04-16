Patrick Mahomes says he knows when "it will be time to go," Chiefs star expresses wish to focus on son Bronze & daughter Sterling

Although Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only played in the NFL for seven seasons, he's already done enough to be in the GOAT conversation.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories and been named Super Bowl MVP three times and league MVP twice. At 28, he has done a lot for football and his legacy.

While he's nowhere near the end of his career, it has popped up in Mahomes' mind.

Family may dictate how long Mahomes plays and shape the verdict on the GOAT debate. In an interview with Time Magazine, Mahomes spoke about balancing family time with football:

“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old. That would mean missing plenty of youth sporting events and other commitments.

“I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go.”

Mahomes has a son named Bronze and a daughter named Sterling. Bronze is a year old while Sterling is three.

Patrick Mahomes says he's nowhere near GOAT status

Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is among the best QBs in the NFL and of all time. His resume speaks for itself. He's a three-time Super Bowl champ, three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP. He has been named to six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections and has a 15-3 postseason record.

Despite his accomplishments, he thinks he is far from GOAT status:

“You have to build a consistency of a career. You see that in any sport. I’ve had a great run. I think I’ve done a great job so far. But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers."

"There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can’t take it for granted that you did it the year before."

The guys Mahomes mentioned comparatively have more longevity and consistency. Mahomes hasn't played consistently great and doesn't have as long as the other QBs.

