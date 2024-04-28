WATCH: Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift his 'significant other' as couple helps raise $80,000 for Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended Patrick Mahomes' charity gala for his foundation, "15 and the Mahomes." The event in Las Vegas included a live auction hosted by auctioneer Harry Santa.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went up on stage and announced he and his 'significant other' wanted to add something to the auction.

“I was just talking to my significant other and, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket." Kelce said. "Has anyone ever heard of the Eras tour?”

Auctioneer Harry Santa added videos showing the auction for the four tickets to Swift's concert on his Instagram story. He and Kelce made their way around the room as the bidding continued. The tickets were sold for $80,000.

The auctioneer joked that he found it hilarious that Swift was there cheering for someone to win the tickets to her concert.

“Who would actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you’re winning four of her tickets? This is insane! Let’s go!” Santa said.

A video of the couple arriving at the charity gala went viral on Saturday night.

The Grammy Award-winning singer wore a long, emerald green gown, while Travis Kelce chose a black suit.

Andrew Santino gives Travis Kelce details on Taylor Swift being pranked

Actor Andrew Santino was interviewed on the most recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast. The comedian was popular for his work on MTV's "Punk'd," a television show popular from the early to mid-2000s.

While speaking to Jason and Travis Kelce, Santino discussed an episode that featured Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. The episode aired in 2012.

Bieber had invited Swift over to his recording studio to shoot off fireworks. The production crew had rigged the hit button so the fireworks would shoot off anyway. Swift was unaware of this.

Before she could press the button, the fireworks went directly into a nearby boat staged as a wedding. Santino, who played the groom, approached Swift and accused her of ruining his wedding. The entire scene continued for several minutes it was revealed to Swift that she has been pranked.

The Kelce brothers found the narration hilarious, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight said he would have to ask Swift about that.