Travis Kelce reacts to girlfriend Taylor Swift getting pranked during Justin Beiber's 'Punk'd' episode

Andrew Santino, an actor and comedian best known for his work on Punk'd, was on the New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce to discuss how they once pranked Kelce's girlfriend with Justin Bieber.

Santino revealed that Bieber had just been getting back from Japan and invited Swift over to his recording studio to shoot off fireworks. Swift initially hesitated with the fireworks, but the show had set them up for it to easily be accidentally activated.

After Swift lightly grazed a button designed to "set off" the fireworks, they shot out at a boat they had set up for a fake wedding party. Santino, the show's writer and actor, was the groom of this supposed wedding.

The wedding party then pranked Swift by blaming her for ruining their wedding and setting a boat on fire. Santino is absolutely certain even now that Swift totally believed the ruse through and through.

They took this to such levels that it has even remained popular today, and Kelce reacted by saying:

“I gotta ask Tay about that.”

Santino also revealed that it was one of their most elaborate pranks, as it had so many moving pieces, a fake boat, a fake explosion, and a boat to carry the wedding party to shore. It worked, though.

Does Taylor Swift's new album have Travis Kelce in it?

The release of Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has left both Swifties and NFL fans wondering if any of the songs on the album are about Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's album references Travis Kelce

There are some references to Swift and Kelce's budding relationship in the album. The song The Alchemy is undoubtedly about them, as it is littered with football references and nods to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

Her song, 'High School' from the bonus double album also seems to be about Kelce. She references a dad impression that Kelce has done before, and the rest of the lyrics seem to line up more with a current relationship than a past one.