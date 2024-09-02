Braun Strowman spotted with former WWE Superstar who hasn't appeared in 3 years

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is known as one of the strongest and most ferocious wrestlers in the company. The Monster of all Monsters has earned his reputation by brawling against some of the mightiest names in the company, including OTC Roman Reigns, and winning the Universal title. Interestingly, he was recently spotted with another monstrous pro wrestler.

The Boogeyman was an ominous and fearful presence in the Stamford-based promotion who knew how to beat his opponents by imposing himself on their psyche. The 60-year-old was last seen on the promotion three years ago, in January 2021. Now, he recently posted an image on X (fka Twitter) where he was seen with The Monster Among Men, who proudly shared the frame with him.

Braun Strowman is currently on the losing end in a feud with Bronson Reed. The former Black Sheep encountered the Australian superstar when he tried to demolish The Miz despite securing a victory against him. However, his feud with Reed resulted in him receiving a vicious Tsunami on top of a car in the WWE parking lot.

While Strowman could be meeting up with The Boogeyman to sharpen himself, Reed is certainly on the hunt for a new victim. Moreover, he recently made a bold claim and challenged the entire roster of Monday Night RAW.

Bronson Reed labels himself the face of WWE RAW

Bronson Reed is drowning and demolishing almost every superstar who is standing in his way with his Tsunamis. He started the carnage with The Visionary Seth Rollins, followed by The Miz and R-Truth.

While Braun Strowman was his latest victim, there’s little guarantee that he was the last one on this list. Pumped by this, the Aussie recently sent a message to the red brand’s locker room via a tweet on X.

“Face it. Monday nights are made for watching Bronson," he wrote.

The statement, along with Bronson Reed not paying any heed to the instructions or penalties levied on him by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, speaks a lot. The next person on Reed’s list could be Sheamus, apparently because of whom the Tsunamis started.

Notably, the Aussie was booked against The Celtic Warrior multiple times. However, Sheamus’ rivals Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser prevented Reed from getting a win by interfering in the matches. Moreover, The Irishman also attacked Pete Dunne during his match with Reed.

Now, the two superstars will come face to face once again in a Triple Threat match in the number one contender’s tournament for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. It would be interesting to see which of these heavy hitters of WWE comes out on top.

