Braun Strowman talks about the fake news of him committing suicide

Braun Strowman has spoken honestly and openly about the troubles he has had away from the ring, as he revealed that he was battling depression. While speaking to former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, Strowman touched upon news of him committing suicide because of his status in WWE.

He spoke about it on the Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast where he said that it was the total opposite of what was reported. He said that WWE was the only positive in his life during his trying times:

"When I went to Vince to talk about some stuff I was having problems with, it really pissed me off that the dirt sheets tried to spin this whole thing when I talked about this in the documentary that I wanted to commit suicide because I was mad at how I was being booked in WWE and that’s the complete total opposite end of it. WWE was my only thing positive I had in my life at that point. I was so mentally hard on myself with what was going on in my personal life that I started letting it affect my business life when in the grand scheme of things, I have the most amazing job on Earth." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Strowman opened up on the podcast about how the end of a relationship as well as the death of an uncle caused his depression. The Monster Among Men had opened up about him thinking of committing suicide in a WWE Chronicle episode earlier this year.

Braun Strowman opens up about his depression and conversations with Vince McMahon

In the interview, Braun Strowman also spoke about how his friendship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon grew during the tough times that he was going through. He said that he will be indebted to McMahon for reassuring him and telling him how valuable he is to WWE.

Braun Strowman has since grown in leaps and bounds in WWE, and won the Universal Championship earlier this year - his first world title in the company. He was drafted to RAW earlier this month in the 2020 WWE Draft.