Braun Strowman working on new project during WWE absence, premiere date revealed

Braun Strowman is currently on the shelf with an injury, but WWE fans can get a special look at The Monster of All Monsters when the company premieres his new project.

The former Wyatt Family member has not wrestled since he and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy on the May 1 edition of RAW. Strowman underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in July, and while there is no concrete timeframe for his in-ring return, he resumed training in the gym not long after surgery. The former Universal Champion recently provided an exclusive update on his status and spoke about his return plans for The Wyatt Family legacy.

WWE has announced that a special Strowman documentary will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this coming Friday, December 15, at 10 AM ET. "Braun Strowman: Waukesha Strong" will also be available on-demand.

The documentary will focus on how the Greatest Royal Rumble winner supported victims of the 2021 Christmas Parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Strowman has family ties to the state. His efforts in Waukesha include teaming up with the NFL's Green Bay Packers to create and auction off custom ring boots to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was murdered in the attack.

The Monster Among Men wore the boots on SmackDown this past January, then auctioned them off to support the Waukesha Christmas Parade Foundation. Sparks was a big fan of the WWE Superstar and always wanted to meet him. He was also an avid baseball fan.

Promotional graphic for WWE's "Waukesha Strong: Braun Strowman" documentary

The promotional graphic for the new documentary, seen above, shows Strowman wearing a hat that features the logo for the Jackson Sparks Foundation while standing on a baseball diamond. The foundation created by the Sparks family focuses on granting baseball-related wishes to children in need.

Braun Strowman is trying to gain weight for WWE return

WWE bills Braun Strowman at 6-foot-8 inches and 385 pounds. However, The Titan wants to put some size on before returning to action.

Strowman recently spoke with MMA media personality Nina-Marie Daniele and revealed the crazy number of calories he takes daily to keep his status as The Monster of All Monsters.

"I'm trying to put some weight on, so I'm eating around 10,000 - 11,000 calories. I eat 250 grams of Cream of Rice, and 50 grams of protein, first thing in the morning when I wake up. Every 2 - 3 hours after that I consume about 12 ounces of cooked beef, chicken or fish, around 400 grams of rice... accumilating to 7 - 8 meals a day. I did a sleep study when I was competing in 'World's Strongest Man,' when I was around 400 pounds, and with 7 hours of sleep I burned 3,900 calories," he said.

