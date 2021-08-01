Bray Wyatt breaks silence after his WWE release

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE yesterday, having spent over a decade with the company. He has now broken his silence with a short message on Twitter.

Wyatt's final WWE appearance came in an episode of the Firefly Fun House on the RAW after WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton as his monstrous alter-ego, The Fiend.

One fan tweeted a clip of the segment, which seemed to indicate a reset of sorts for Bray Wyatt. He speculated that the three-time world champion foreshadowed his exit from the company, which was echoed by the Insiders Pro Wrestling Twitter account.

Wyatt replied to Insiders Pro Wrestling's tweet with a hollow red circle emoji. Check it out below:

⭕️ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 1, 2021

The hollow red circle emoji is used as an alternative to a tick in Japan, to indicate something is correct. This might be Bray Wyatt's subtle way of telling us that his final WWE appearance was indeed aimed towards a goodbye.

Bray Wyatt may have foreshadowed his WWE release

The night after Alexa Bliss betrayed The Fiend during his match against Orton at WrestleMania, Bray Wyatt mentioned that all the puppets in the Firefly Fun House still had his back. He did not even kill Rambling Rabbit, for a change.

"No matter what has happened lately, we still have each other. We will always have each other. As a matter of fact, I feel great. I think this could be a brand new start for all of us here. A new season, new friends, and a brand new me! I feel reborn," Bray Wyatt said.

It looks like "a brand new start" indicated life outside WWE for Wyatt. "A new season" may be a reboot for the Firefly Fun House elsewhere, under a different name and with "new friends." And finally, Wyatt bellowing "a brand new me" may have teased a change of character.

However, nothing is concrete. It remains to be seen how the former WWE star will be "reborn" following his exit from the company. Whether it is in wrestling or elsewhere, Wyatt is sure to excel to the highest degree. His storytelling ability is second to none - something WWE failed to fully capitalize on.

What do you think about Bray Wyatt's WWE release? Let us know in the comments section below.

