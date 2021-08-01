5 biggest mistakes WWE made with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been released from WWE. The three-time world champion had been off TV, with his last appearance coming on the RAW after WrestleMania 37.

This comes as a major shock, as he was constantly one of the top stars in the company. Wyatt became a fan favorite through his creativity and supreme storytelling ability, with several promising moments throughout his WWE career. Unfortunately, the company dropped the ball on him multiple times over the years.

Almost every time Bray Wyatt would garner some momentum, he would lose it just as quickly. He was a special talent, but a few head-scratching mistakes from WWE would prove costly. The three-time world champion created one of the greatest characters in modern history - not once, but twice. It's a crying shame.

Let's take a look at the five biggest mistakes WWE made with Bray Wyatt. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 Bray Wyatt's streak of WWE WrestleMania losses

The Wyatt Family started well enough, as Bray Wyatt crept up the card with big wins over Kane and Daniel Bryan. His feud with the latter was particularly special. Bryan joined the faction, only to betray Wyatt at an opportune time. The two had an excellent match at Royal Rumble 2014.

Following a classic against The Shield a month later, The Wyatt Family met John Cena. This did not go well, as Bray Wyatt's momentum was rocked by a defeat to the 16-time world champion at WrestleMania 30. It would take six years for him to avenge Cena, doing so in the memorable Firefly Fun House Match.

No such thing happened with The Undertaker, though. Wyatt was fed to The Deadman in his return match at WrestleMania 31. The Wyatt Family lost to The Brothers of Destruction at Survivor Series that year. These defeats represented the cult leader's position on the card - a level below WWE's biggest stars.

Bray Wyatt would not have much luck at WrestleMania 32 either, as The Rock embarrassed him and his 'family' in front of 100,000 WWE fans. He lost to Randy Orton one year later at WrestleMania 33. That may have been the most damaging defeat of the lot, as we will get to.

