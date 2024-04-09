Bray Wyatt's fiancée JoJo sends heartfelt message following WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt's fiancée, JoJo Offerman, recently sent a heartfelt message on social media following WWE WrestleMania.

The wrestling world lost one of the most interesting characters last year when Bray Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack at 36 years old. The Eater of Worlds made a lasting impact on his fans and will always be remembered for his contributions to the wrestling business.

A statue in his honor was revealed at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend and his father, Mike Rotunda, paid tribute to his son during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman was his partner in real life and she took to social media following WrestleMania to share a special moment. She posted a video of fans holding up lights at WrestleMania and noted that the Fireflies were out.

You can check out her post on her Instagram story by clicking here.

JoJo Offerman shares a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Braun Strowman on what set Bray Wyatt apart in WWE

Braun Strowman was a part of The Wyatt Family faction and got a front-row seat to Bray Wyatt's talent as a WWE Superstar.

The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of action with a neck injury. He hasn't competed in a match since May 1, 2023. He was involved in a popular tag team with Ricochet at the time of the injury and underwent successful neck fusion surgery last year.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Braun Strowman discussed Wyatt as a performer and highlighted what set him apart from everyone else. He noted that The Eater of Worlds was one of the best talkers in the business and could seamlessly play different characters.

"Bray Wyatt was, in my opinion, the epitome of talking on a microphone. His character work, being able to go in and out of all these multiple characters, see his facial expressions change, hear his voice change." [3:55 – 4:07]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Wyatt was a very unique performer who had the ability to captivate the WWE Universe with his storylines. It will be interesting to see how WWE continues to honor him moving forward.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Bray Wyatt should be in the WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion