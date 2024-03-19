Bray Wyatt's fiancée reacts to major WWE announcement

Bray Wyatt's fiancée, JoJo Offerman, has reacted to WWE's upcoming documentary about the former superstar. Wyatt tragically passed away due to a heart attack at just 36 years old last summer.

WWE will be releasing a documentary about The Eater of Worlds on Peacock on April 1. Triple H commented on the documentary earlier today and said that Wyatt was an incredible storyteller. Bray's final televised match with the promotion was his victory over LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023.

JoJo Offerman took to her Instagram story today to react to the upcoming documentary titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, which is set to premiere next month. She added a heart emoji to the promotional graphic for the documentary, as seen in the image below.

JoJo Offerman reacts to Wyatt's documentary on social media.

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbead, was a part of The Wyatt Family and also shared his heartfelt reaction earlier today.

Former WWE star reveals Bray Wyatt's "hidden talent"

EC3 discussed Bray Wyatt following his untimely passing and spoke about a talent that he had that only a few people were aware of.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws last year, the current NWA Champion stated that Wyatt was also a great painter. EC3 added that JoJo Offerman may set up a gallery someday to show the world Wyatt's work.

The former superstar added that the gallery could also serve as a spot where people could remember Wyatt's life and celebrate him.

"There was an idea from his wife like, 'Someday, I want to do an art gallery of his work'. I'm like, 'I want to help. I think that is the most awesome thing we could do, and that could also substitute into something where we can all get together and celebrate him as a person," said EC3.

Bray Wyatt will be remembered as one of the most creative WWE Superstars of our generation. It is very unfortunate that wrestling fans only got to see a fraction of what he was capable of before he passed away far too soon.