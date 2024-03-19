Former WWE Superstar shares heartwarming reaction to Bray Wyatt announcement

A former WWE Superstar has shared his heartfelt reaction to Bray Wyatt's upcoming WWE documentary. Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack last year at just 36 years of age.

The Eater of Worlds was an incredibly talented performer whose return at Extreme Rules 2023 captivated the wrestling world. Wyatt was quite gifted with the mic and had many more stories to tell us but his life was cut drastically short. Earlier today, it was announced that there will be a documentary titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal premiering on Peackock on April 1. Erick Rowan, who currently performs as Erick Redbeard on the indie wrestling scene was also a part of The Wyatt Family in WWE.

Rowan was released by the company in 2020 as a part of budget cuts in response to the pandemic. The former WWE Superstar took to his Instagram story to react to the announcement for Bray Wyatt's documentary. The veteran shared a heart emoji as seen in the image below.

Rowan reacts to Wyatt's documentary announcement on social media.

Triple H promotes WWE's upcoming documentary about Bray Wyatt

Triple H hyped Bray Wyatt's documentary today and claimed that there was nobody like him.

The King of Kings took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share a message to fans ahead of the release of the documentary in the following weeks. The Game stated that Wyatt was a brilliant mind and there was nothing that he couldn't do when it came to storytelling. Triple H added that it was time for Wyatt's story to be told and promoted the release date of the project.

"Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind. There was no wall he wouldn't break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good. It is time for his story to be one that's told. "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" comes to Peack on 4/1", he wrote.

Bray Wyatt was one of a one-of-a-kind star and established a loyal fanbase over the years. He created countless memories for fans around the world and his loss is still felt by many.

